Berm Highway restrictions to start Jan. 16

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane closure for northbound Illinois 143 traffic, north of Cpl. Belchik Memorial Expressway in Alton.

The lane closure will be in place from 6 a.m. each Monday until 6 p.m. each Friday beginning Monday, Jan. 16. All lanes will be opened each weekend. This lane closure is needed to conduct exploration activities for the Wood River levee and is expected to continue until April 1. The work is being completed by Palmerton and Parrish Inc.

Traffic control devices will assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey warning signs and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

stl-traffic.org

twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8