Bethalto Ace Hardware ranks among nation’s top fundraisers

BETHALTO | Throughout 2017, Ace Hardware in Bethalto helped make miracles happen for St. Louis Children’s Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, member hospitals of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis.

Collectively, 51 area Ace Hardware stores helped generate more than $213,780 for the hospitals. With the encouragement of the Ace All-Star, hospital patient Roxie, Ace’s fundraising grew by 34 percent.

Throughout the year, Ace Hardware in Bethalto participated in Ace Bucket Day, yearlong round-up, item of the month promotions, World Famous Chocolate candy sales, and other fun events like Roxie’s Lemonade Stand and barbecues. The community of Bethalto raised $23,535, making it one of the top 10 stores in the country. Duracell Battery awarded the store an additional $10,000 for being a top store, making its total donation $33,535.

“At Ace Hardware, we’re committed to being the helpful place in Bethalto, and part of that is our commitment to giving back to the community we serve,” Bethalto store owner Gary Johnson said. “We are locally owned and locally giving back. We’re proud to help make miracles happen for children in need, while at the same time providing customers with fun opportunities and incentives for donation.”

Ace Hardware has already starting fundraising for 2018. This year, Ace Hardware will host Ace Bucket Day from Aug. 3-5. Customers can buy a bucket for $5 and receive 20 percent off items they fill their bucket with. Stores will also continue Round Up for Kids campaign, where customers can round up their change to the nearest dollar.

Ace Hardware has supported Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals since 1991, raising more than $93 million.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter