Bethalto issues boil order for 11 streets

BETHALTO — Because of a water main break, the Bethalto Water Department has issued a boil order for residents of the following streets: Surrey, Nelson, Winona, Bartmer, North Kingdom, South Kingdom, Terrace, Old Bethalto Road, Second, Michael Court and Ridgeway.

It is only necessary to boil water used for drinking and cooking purposes. The boil order is in effect until further notice. Other residents may notice discolored water or experience pressure changes during this time.

For information, contact the public works director at (618) 377-8013.

