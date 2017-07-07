Bethalto lane closures set for July 11

BETHALTO — Lane closures will be encountered on eastbound and westbound Illinois 140 at Powder Mill Road to complete pavement repairs, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The work will begin Tuesday, July 11, and should be completed the same day. One lane in each direction will be closed between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes, obey traffic control signage and allow extra time when traveling in the area.

McKinley Bridge to close July 14-17

All lanes of the McKinley Bridge in Venice will be closed to traffic beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, July 14. This closure will continue throughout the weekend. All lanes will be open by 5 a.m. Monday, July 17.

This closure is required so the existing bridge surface can be sealed.

Motorists are urged to find alternate routes during the closure period.

stl-traffic.org

