Bethalto making progress on water woes

BETHALTO — The mayor and village trustees hosted a public meeting March 30 at the Bethalto Senior Citizens Center to present a review of the progress made on the village’s sanitary and storm sewer systems.

Mayor Alan Winslow and Public Works Director Rod Cheatham provided information and answered questions on a number of topics. Progress and future plans for the sanitary and storm sewer water systems were discussed. Updates on other public works projects also were provided.

Heavy rainfall last summer and this past December resulted in flooding throughout the Bethalto area. The problems have stemmed from damage to existing sanitary sewer lines as well as debris clogging storm water sewers and channels, which has prevented water flow and caused backups.

Cheatham started the presentation by pointing out the progress made over the past five months. He gave credit to the mayor, the city and especially the men in the field doing the repair work.

“The village sanitary sewer systems consists of 66 miles of lines,” he pointed out.

He explained 6.8 miles of the lines, or about 15 percent, have been “jetted,” examined with a camera and “smoked.”

Jetting the lines consists of clearing them by flushing water through them so cameras can be maneuvered through the pathways to identify leaks and other problems. Smoke is pumped through the lines to find any unknown openings or illegal hookups. Of the 6.8 miles examined so far, 5,900 feet have had to be relined.

Village manpower has been reprioritized to work on the problems.

“They’re out there working on it every day,” Winslow said.

He said $250,000 has been spent on labor, purchase of cameras and sewer relining.

Cheatham showed videos of problem areas before and after work had been performed. He also answered questions regarding how the village assures money is not being spent on issues that should be the homeowners’ direct responsibility.

After the torrential rains the afternoon before the meeting, Cheatham pointed out that the situation has obviously improved.

“We saw results today,” he said.

An overview was also given in regard to the storm water system. A number of activities to alleviate problems with water runoff are planned.

An 8-acre retention pond is planned for the regional airport area. That area collects water from a 300-acre area of land.

“The retention pond will allow us to collect the water and release it more slowly,” Winslow said.

Water channels throughout the village will also be widened and contoured to accommodate greater and more rapid water flow. Several miles of cleanup will ultimately be required, including removal of tires, trees and other debris.

Cheatham also highlighted other projects taking place in the village. Manholes are systematically being repaired.

“Manholes which are below street level collect water and increase the problem with the sewers,” he said.

He said hydrant testing, maintenance and flushing is continuing and replacement of specific smaller lines around town is being completed.

Other projects noted during the meeting were the upcoming construction of the splash pad recreational area, road improvements and development and improvement of the arboretum trail.

Approximately 40 people attended the meeting.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter