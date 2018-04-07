Bethalto schools to conduct free preschool screenings

BETHALTO | The Bethalto School District will hold free preschool screenings to fill preschool classes for the 2018-19 school year.

The screenings are scheduled for Thursday, May 3, at Bethalto East Primary School, 309 Albers Place. The screening is open to any child in the Bethalto District 3-5 years old (child’s third birthday must fall on or before July 3, 2018).

If you are interested in the Bethalto Preschool program, call for more information or to make a screening appointment for your child. You can contact Laura at 377-7250, ext. 13304, or email lwinter@bethalto.org.

Free developmental screenings are also available for children 0-3 years old.

Kindergarten registration

Bethalto East Primary is registering kindergarten students for the 2018-2019 school year.

Walk-ins are welcome in the Bethalto East office from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or call (618) 377-7250. For more information, visit bethaltoeast.bethalto.org and click on the kindergarten registration tab.

