Bethalto store comes through for children’s health care

Ace Hardware of Bethalto raised $17,068 in 2016 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis.

The store ranked in the top 10 stores for fundraising out of thousands of U.S. stores that raise money for CMN Hospitals.

“The community of Bethalto generously helped raise these funds, which we’re proud to donate to CMN Hospitals of Greater St. Louis,” said Gary Johnson, owner of Bethalto Ace Hardware. “The funds were raised through a number of campaigns such as asking customers to round up at the register, Ace’s Bucket Day, and in-store events,”

In collaboration with the Ace Hardware Foundation, Duracell is adding to the store’s impressive fundraising total by making a donation in their name to CMN-STL for an additional $10,000, making their total donation $27,068.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. This year, local Ace stores have an extra-special reason to raise money. Just announced in January, Ace named local St. Louis child Roxie Schopp the 2017 Ace Cares for Kids All-Star. As Ace’s fifth annual Ace Cares for Kids All-Star, Roxie will become the national ambassador for the Ace Foundation, raising awareness for the excellent work done at CMN Hospitals across the country.

Overall, in the St. Louis market, Ace Hardware stores raised more than $141,000 for CMN-STL.

“Children’s Miracle Network Hospital (CMN-STL) funds are gifted to both St. Louis Children’s Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital each year and used for patient care and services,” said Krista Lucy, executive director of CMN-STL. “Some of the programs/services that we have funded include: The Costas Center, Neonatal Intensive Care Units, Dorothy & Larry Dallas Heart Center, Music Therapy Programs, Healthy Kids Express, Clown Docs, Footprints organization and much more.”

As with all Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraisers, the donations raised through the Ace Hardware campaigns stay local to help the member hospitals acquire programs, equipment and facility renovations to meet the needs of area children.

