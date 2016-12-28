Better Business Bureau: Make 2017 scam-free

As 2016 draws to a close and thoughts turn to the new year, Better Business Bureau has developed 10 resolutions that can help you fight scammers, prevent identity theft and find trustworthy businesses and charities in 2017.

“Consumers can protect themselves from fraud by knowing the red flags of common scams, researching businesses before they buy and getting every contract in writing,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB president and CEO. “BBB Business Profiles and BBB Charity Reviews offer verified information that is available 24/7 on the BBB website. The website also has tips to help consumers with many common transactions.”

BBB Scam Tracker is a great tool for reporting scams or finding out whether that email, text or phone call you got claiming to be from the IRS or trying to collect a debt was legitimate or a scam. More than 43,000 scam reports have been filed nationwide since BBB Scam Tracker came online with losses totaling more than $2 billion. BBB uses the tool to track scams and to report fraudulent activity to the National Cyber-Forensics and Training Alliance for analysis and collaboration with law enforcement.

The following resolutions can help consumers avoid becoming victims of fraud in 2017:

Check a business out with BBB before you buy. Nearly 400,000 businesses meet BBB Standards of Trust and are qualified to use an Accredited Business seal on their websites and at business locations. Visit bbb.org to find BBB Business Profiles for 5.3 million businesses across North America.

Be skeptical if you get a call from someone claiming to be from the IRS. The IRS doesn’t call people or email them to inform them of taxes or penalties due, nor does it threaten to arrest or sue taxpayers. Their initial contact always is by letter.

Always read the fine print — especially with “free” trial offers. Thousands of consumers have complained to BBB after signing up for a “free” trial offer online that resulted in repeated charges to their credit or debit cards, sometimes amounting to hundreds of dollars every month. Read the terms and conditions of any “free” trial offer before handing over credit or debit card numbers.

Keep your computer safe. Install anti-virus software on your computer and check regularly for software and operating system updates and patches. Don’t open attachments or click on links in emails unless you can confirm the email came from someone you trust.

Never wire money to someone you don’t know. Many scams require that the victim wire money back to the scammers. Scammers know tracking money sent via MoneyGram, Western Union or Green Dot MoneyPak is extremely difficult. Once you’ve wired money, it’s nearly impossible to get it back.

Fight identity theft. Shred paper documents that include sensitive financial data and dispose of computers, cellphones and digital data safely. BBB offers tips and checklists on what to shred and hosts annual Secure Your ID events nationwide to help you stay safe.

Ask BBB for help. File a complaint with BBB if you have a dispute with a business or have been ripped off by a scammer.

Create a budget and stick to it. Setting a budget can help you stay afloat in 2017. BBB has advice on how to create a budget to help you get out of debt and stay out of debt at bbb.org.

Fight fake check fraud. Thanks to advances in printing technology, scammers have the ability to create professional-looking phony checks. Be extremely wary of checks that come with claims that you’ve won a lottery, are eligible for a government grant or have landed a job as a secret shopper. These are almost always scams.

Get it in writing. Don’t just take a company’s word for it. Get verbal agreements in writing to limit miscommunication and misunderstandings between what you expect and what the business delivers.

Consumers can learn how to protect themselves by calling (314) 645-3300 or by visiting the website.

bbb.org/protectyourself