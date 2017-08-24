Better late than never

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Theo Tate Members of the Marching Warriors perform before the GCHS Opening Institute on Aug. 14. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Theo Tate Granite City High seniors Brooke Hudson, Emily Schulz and Payton Tilson speak to the audience during the GCHS Opening Institute on Aug. 14 at Memorial Gymnasium. Prev Next

GRANITE CITY — Granite City High School students will be starting school an hour later on Mondays starting Aug. 28.

The school is piloting a new program called Late Start Mondays, which classes will start at 9 a.m. instead of 8 a.m. The Monday schedule will allow teachers to have more time available for school improvement such as curriculum alignment, instructional strategies, assessment tool development and cross curricular collaboration.

“I’m really looking forward to this,” Granite City Superintendent Jim Greenwald said. “It’s high school only. This is something that we’ve been talking about for over 10 years. The teachers need time to collaborate because when the teacher starts that first hour every day, it’s just go, go, go.”

He said the program was approved by the School Board over the summer.

“The administration, the union and

everybody have been fully on board with it,” Greenwald said. “It’s going to be great. Now, we’re not going to be eradicating first hour from the students. The hours that day will be all be inclusive. They’ll be more in the 45-minute range.”

In the new program, the first two hours of classes will last 43 minutes each. The sixth and seventh hour classes will last 42 minutes each.

All students get out at 3:10 p.m. daily.

The high school will have a total of 29 Monday late start dates in the 2017-2018 school year.

Greenwald said talks of having a late Monday schedule began in 2007, when he was hired as principal after serving four years as athletic director.

“We were looking for the right windows of opportunity to do it and we’re happy,” the superintendent said. “We’re excited.”

The first day of student attendance for all schools in the district was on Aug. 16. Greenwald said one of his goals for the school year is helping students improve in academics.

“I want to see our attendance rates improve in all levels in order to attain better graduation rates and to have fewer 18-year-old high school students with just a few credits,” he said.

The high school held an opening institute for teachers on Aug. 14 at Memorial Gymnasium. This year’s theme was “Building Connections.”

“The reality is we need to make connections because we’re in this together,” said Rev. Mark Maynard, who is pastor of Calvary Life Church and was the institute’s guest speaker. “In order for us to bring the big picture, we’ve got to do it and share the very best techniques, the best that we can possibly get and the best we can do. A hundred and eighty three days from now, you’ll be different people. There will be an energy that will be a different energy.”

During his 32-minute speech, Rev. Maynard came up with an activity which two teams of teachers were putting together jigsaw puzzles as part of the institute’s theme.

“Last Christmas, my wife decided that we needed to work together,” he said. “Both of our daughters have moved out, so we were empty nesters. So we needed to do things together. One of the things she thought during the holidays we would do was doing a puzzle. It was a great idea.”

Greenwald said the school district has a strong relationship with numerous businesses in the area such as the Granite City Park District, Six Mile Library District and Coordinated Youth and Family Services.

“I’m very proud of these connections and strive to improve them and to be even more involved,” he said. “Our students and their families provided a very important connection with our community. I want to see Granite City grow and improve, knowing the school district is a huge positive part of our fine town.”

