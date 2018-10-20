Beverly Farm raises nearly $8000 for Godfrey Fire Protection District

× Expand Members of the Godfrey Fire Protection District with representatives of Beverly Farm Foundation.

GODFREY – The Beverly Farm Foundation hosted for a fund raiser on Sept. 29 that helped the Godfrey Fire Protection District, and in turn the entire community.

The event included a $5 of sloppy joes, chips, drink, and a treat from Beverly Farm’s Busy Bee Bakery. Individuals from GFPD were there all afternoon with fire engines and giveaways.

On Saturday at 11:30 a.m., members of the Beverly Farm team will be attending the GFPD open house to present a check totaling $7938 from the fund raiser last month.

"We are so thrilled to lend a hand to our first responders," Beverly Farm Director of Marketing and Communication Cody Hinkle said.

Beverly Farm was founded in 1897 by Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth to establish a caring home, socialization, proper medical care, healthy diet, physical exercise, education, recreation and meaningful work for people living with developmental disabilities. Today, it is a planned community with homes; a recreation center and pool; an equestrian center; medical services; therapies, and more. Nearly 400 individuals who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities call Beverly Farm home.