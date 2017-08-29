Beverly Farm to mark 120th anniversary

× Expand File photo Beverly Farm resident Albert is all smiles upon seeing American miniature horses Bailey and Jasper in one of the therapy rooms during an event in July 2015.

Beverly Farm Foundation will celebrate its 120th anniversary Friday with a staff luncheon.

Beverly Farm is a home for adults who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

“We are so proud to have served individuals from all across the country and represent the Riverbend area,” a press release stated.

Beverly Farm history

Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth, founded Beverly Farm in 1897. They had been searching for a suitable tract of land where they could establish a fundamentally different approach in caring for people who live with developmental disabilities. The Smiths found the perfect location in Godfrey, where they would offer a caring home, socialization, proper medical care, healthy diet, physical exercise, education, recreation and meaningful work – a radical concept at the time.

The land was named Beverly Farm, in honor of Dr. Smith’s birthplace in Beverly, Mass. With two residents and two buildings, the Smiths began their journey. Their vision still drives the mission and identity of Beverly Farm, shared by staff and the many families they serve.

Dr. Smith received notoriety at the 1904 World’s Fair for his pioneering concepts in the care of people who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Recognition and support for the Smiths’ innovation was a driving force behind the continuing growth and development of the progressive programming offered by Beverly Farm.

In 1979, Beverly Farm’s focus changed from providing services for children and adults to providing services for adults only.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter