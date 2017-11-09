Beverly Farm wins Governor’s Hometown Award

GODFREY — Employees and board members from Beverly Farm, along with Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick, traveled to Springfield on Nov. 8 to accept a Governor’s Hometown Award.

Beverly Farm was a project winner in Division II for the Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service Commission. The award program recognizes contributions to a community’s quality of life via projects that have strong volunteer support, meet a need, and make a definitive impact.

Beverly Farm Foundation offers 400 job opportunities to the community, which enables the organization to provide a loving and caring home for the individuals the foundation serves. Approximately 130 volunteers are a huge part of day-to-day life at Beverly Farm Foundation. Beverly Farm not only utilizes volunteers for their services, but residents and staff also volunteer throughout the Riverbend.

“Our residents, families, and staff are all extremely grateful and proud of the work we do within our organization, as well as within our community,” a Beverly Farm press release states.

beverlyfarm.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter