Bicyclists take to roads to benefit multiple sclerosis research

Riders pose for a team photo on the Godfrey Campus of Lewis and Clark during the Bike MS: Express Scripts Gateway Getaway Ride 2015.

Some 1,800 cyclists are setting out to raise $1.8 million toward a world free of MS by riding up to 200 miles over 2 days.

Bike MS: Gateway Getaway Ride will depart from Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey on Sept. 8 and conclude Sept. 9 after a journey of a lifetime through the Illinois countryside.

“Bike MS is an experience grounded in camaraderie that brings together cyclists of all levels for one reason — to create a world free of MS,” said Eric Page, executive director of National MS Society, Gateway. “Funds raised from this event support cutting-edge MS research as well as programs and services for people living with MS in this community.”

The event is one of nearly 80 rides across the country hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. This year, more than 80,000 people are expected to participate in Bike MS nationwide.

Primal and The Pickle Juice Company are Premier National Sponsors of Bike MS. Primal is also the official National Cycling Apparel Sponsor and sponsors I Ride with MS, a special program recognizing Bike MS cyclists living with the disease.

Cyclists will take off at 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday morning from Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

Route options for Day 1 are 25-, 40-, 75- and 100-mile; 25,- 50,- 75- and 100-mile for Day 2.

For more information, visit the website, call (855) 372-1331 or email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.

To see what Bike MS is like, check out this video.

