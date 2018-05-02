Bike ride honors fallen state troopers

Two Illinois State Police troopers who died in the line of duty are being remembered for their service and commitment to the people of Illinois.

Trooper Brian McMillen and Sgt. Rodney Miller will be honored by former members of law enforcement who are on a 1,200-mile bicycle trek across the country.

Twenty-five members of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers Riders are cycling from the Arch in St. Louis to Roanoke, Va., over the next 11 days, raising money for the families of officers who’ve died in the line of duty. They made two stops along the route today (May 2) to honor the fallen troopers.

McMillen was remembered at a ceremony at Sangamon Valley Middle School in Illiopolis. McMillen was responding to “an officer needs assistance” call in Illiopolis on Oct. 28, 2007, when his squad car was struck by two impaired drivers.

From there, the riders headed toward Bondville, where they hosted a remembrance ceremony for Miller. He died in the line of duty after a traffic accident in May 2006.

Family members of fallen Illinois officers will be joining the ride, cycling alongside the team as they cross each state during this National Police Week.

FLETC’s Long Ride team is part of Law Enforcement United and includes federal, state, and local law enforcement officers from 12 states who’ve made a commitment to honor fallen officers and support their families.

“We are humbled by the dedication of the Long Ride team, especially since each rider is raising $1,500 to help run a summer camp for the children of fallen law enforcement,” said Wallace Chadwick, national president of Law Enforcement United. “They’re paying their own way on this tour and will average 115 miles each day on their journey. They’ll host over three dozen memorial services at various sheriff and police departments on their route to honor those who died in the line of duty.”

The FLETC Long Ride team honored Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy Craig Whisenand when they cycled through Edwardsville on Tuesday, May 1. Whisenand was killed in the line of duty in 2015.

The team will cycle through several major cities on the route, including Springfield, Decatur and Champaign/Urbana; Perrysville and Indianapolis, Ind.; Cincinnati and Portsmouth, Ohio; Maysville and Ashland, Ky.; Charleston and Beckley, W.V.; and Blacksburg and Roanoke, Va.

The team has several allies in the journey — with the most significant partners being the Concerns of Police Survivors and their Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Virginia chapters. This year, riders from the Illinois Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors will join the FLETC Long Ride through Illinois.

The FLETC Long Ride Team’s fundraising efforts support Concerns of Police Survivors and the Officer Down Memorial Page. Together, these great organizations help ensure fallen heroes are honored and their survivors have the support programs they need.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter