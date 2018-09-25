Bikers, badges and community connections

The third annual Bikers Behind the Badge event takes place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Alton Moose Lodge 951, 526 E. Delmar Ave. behind The Home Depot.

The entire day is a family-friendly way for the community to pull together and show support for first responders. Proceeds will benefit Responder Rescue Inc.

“We started this initially as a response to the death of officer Blake Snyder,” said Jami Rose, one of the event organizers. Snyder was a Godfrey native and a St. Louis County police officer killed in the line of duty in October 2016.

“After officer Snyder’s passing, our biker family decided we wanted to do something more for our first responders to let them know we are thankful for their continued sacrifice,” Rose said.

Rose is also a board member for the Fire & Iron MC, a motorcycle club of firefighters.

“This is our third year. In our previous two years, we have raised over $16,000 for BackStoppers,” Rose said. “This year, the funds raised from Bikers Behind the Badge will be donated to Responder Rescue. We are trying to touch as many people as we can to come out and show their support, and we need all of our biker families to help us out. This is a whole day where the community and all of the MCs can put any differences aside and raise money together that will help out first responders and their families whenever the need arises.”

From 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. there will be a motorcycle, car and D.A.R.E. car show. The motorcycle and car show will award prizes for first, second, and third place. There is a $20 entry fee for the motorcycle and car show. D.A.R.E. cars can enter at no cost, with prizes awarded for first place and People’s Choice.

At 4 p.m. Survival Flight will land, offering an inside look at the rescue helicopter and the opportunity to talk to the crew. Throughout the day, there will be a host of other activities for children and adults alike, including a chili cook-off, 50-50 raffle, live and silent auctions, children’s games and a bounce house, live music, and food and beverages.

General admission is $5 per person; first responders can show their IDs or employee badges and get in for free. Organizers also welcome donations from those unable to attend. For more information, contact Jami Rose at (618) 789-2690 or follow their Facebook page.

