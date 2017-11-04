Birth of a community

× Expand Photo by Fred Pollard Kerry Miller (left) as the Rev. Theron Baldwin and John Meehan as Benjamin Godfrey introduce the evening’s events during the Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail Adventure dinner and fundraiser Oct. 12 at Lewis and Clark Community College.

EDITOR'S NOTE: When Benjamin Godfrey settled in the area in 1832, everything about his past told him he was not the man who would one day have an entire community named in his honor. When he had the vision to form a college for women, offering the same education their male counterparts at Yale or Harvard received, his dream was given the name “Godfrey’s folly.” Overcoming the past and ignoring his critics, he embarked on a journey that we are still traveling today, nearly 200 years later.

GODFREY — A change of heart.

It happens all the time. People experience and exhibit a true repentance — a turning away from an old life to begin a new journey. While that can often affect the people around them, in the case of Benjamin Godfrey, it planted the seeds that helped create an entire community … seeds that continue to bear fruit to this day.

In an effort to acknowledge the man who contributed to so much of the area’s history, the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council has worked diligently on the creation of the new endeavor known as the Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail.

A high-quality video, unveiled during a dinner on Oct. 12 at Lewis and Clark Community College, presents a history of Godfrey’s contributions to the area throughout his years here and the legacy he leaves behind, featuring interviews with those in the community familiar with his journey.

“It is emotional for me,” Confluence Business Adviser Ron Tanner said of the video’s creation. “Maybe it is because I teach here and grew up here, but I had no clue of the impact it has had on so many of us in this room.”

Beginning with a dinner and actor portrayal of the history in 2016, the Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail committee has dedicated countless hours to the formation of the trail, creating an informational brochure, finalizing plans for an illustrated book (in collaboration with the East End Improvement Association and the Alton School District) and DVD to raise funds for the cause, and accepting a $5,000 donation from Mayor Mike McCormick and the village of Godfrey to help make the vision a reality.

“This new trail is going to really help open the book and the storylines to celebrate this,” Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Center Chairman and CEO Brett Stawar said.

Born in 1794, Godfrey joined the U.S. Navy during the War of 1812 before moving to New Orleans. There, he formed a partnership with Winthrop Gilman, which is how he ended up in Alton in 1832. Over the next 30 years, he platted the village of Monticello, founded Monticello Female Seminary, and helped charter the Alton and Sangamon Railroad, Madison County’s first railroad.

The video revisits the destinations throughout the Alton-Godfrey area for which Benjamin Godfrey was responsible and will make up the stops on the Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail, including the location of the original Godfrey, Gilman and Company Warehouse, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (Alton’s first church), the Hayner Genealogy and Local History Library, the Alton and Sangamon Railroad, “Plank Road,” Monticello College (now the site of Lewis and Clark Community College) and the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Monticello Cemetery (today Godfrey Cemetery, where Benjamin is buried), and Godfrey Mansion.

“I don’t think I understood until now … just how much Godfrey had contributed,” Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail committee member Terri Hilgendorf said.

But it’s his mysterious past that is perhaps just as intriguing as his accomplishments.

Always secretive about his life before settling in Alton, Godfrey was hoping his new neighbors would not discover that between 1819 and 1822, he transported 288 slaves, many of them children, as part of the domestic slave trade business.

Questions abound regarding his life before coming to Alton. Was it a religious conversion that so drastically changed his path? A near-death experience? For whatever reason, he went from a slave transporter to an entrepreneur dedicated to making life better and creating a future for those around him.

So today, residents can not only examine the history of the area and how large a part Benjamin Godfrey played in its formation, but also can learn about the power of second chances and the lesson that it’s never too late to make a new start … a start that may just lead to a brighter future for generations to come.

For more information and to learn how to contribute, visit the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council’s website.

