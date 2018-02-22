Blasting off

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Mitchell Elementary students pose with their colored rockets from the Mitchell Rocket Math Club. They are (from left) Lucas Armbruster, Autumn Wohlert, Lindita Qylafi, Anyelit Aguilar, Elizabeth Quillen, Elexis O’Dell and Dylan Mullins. In the back are volunteers Jose Rios and Leslie Veverschuyl.

Mitchell Elementary’s Rocket Math Club had a large turnout in its first day of operation on Jan. 23.

Third-grade students signed up for the weekly program to get a chance to work on multiplication and division facts.

“We had a long line, but it was great to see,” Mitchell Principal Lisa Yarbrough said. “It was like, ‘OK, now what will I do?” It’s a lot of stuff on the fly when you’re trying something new. You’re trying to anticipate what’s going to happen, but it all worked out.”

The program will take place every Tuesday morning through May 8. Yarbrough said the goal is to help students sharpen their math skills.

“I taught math for so many years at Grigsby that it’s a given that students who know their math facts like this do much better as they go through school,” she said.

Students are assigned a volunteer each week to help them practice on their multiplication and division facts. When practice is completed, the students are given a 40-problem quiz, which they have one minute to complete.

“We usually have 7-8 volunteers and we’re usually able to get through about 40-50 kids in that short period of time of 30 minutes before school,” Yarbrough said. “A lot of days, any kids who came and wanted to do it, but didn’t have enough time, I’ll do it with them during lunch, so at least they get to keep progressing with everybody else.”

Students will record their results in a folder that has a drawing of a rocket. For each level of math facts they pass, students color their rockets. When students don’t pass, they repeat that same level the next week.

“It’s a way to help the kids keep track of their own progress, because that’s huge,” Yarbrough said. “They’ll know where they are struggling and what they can do to change it. I love it. It’s been a lot of fun, and it’s great to see them lined up every week.”

The program was originally scheduled to start Jan. 16. But because of a weather-related school cancellation, the first day of the program was pushed to the following week.

“I came in that Monday (the 15th) and worked a little bit to get ready for it, but it was worth it,” Yarbrough said. “Even though we didn’t have school that day, I still felt good because I had everything in place.

“I wasn’t sure what I was going to get. I didn’t know how many volunteers who were going to come. I didn’t know how many students I was going to have.”

The principal said most of the students are enjoying the program.

“The kids are coming back,” she said. “The first week, we didn’t get through all 80 students. There were 83 students who wanted to come in. Time ran short again. By doing it at lunch, we were able to get those same students through and they want to. They’re saying to me, ‘When are you going to call me down so I can do it?’ They want to get the rocket filled. We’re probably between 70-80 students who come back every week. Even if we can’t get through with them in the morning, we’ll do it sometime during the day.”

Yarbrough said working with a volunteer helps students improve their social skills.

“They’re working with an adult and most of these adults are older and they enjoy it as much as the kids,” she said. “They love sitting with these kids.”

Kristen Novacich, director of primary and intermediate education for the Granite City School District, came up with the idea of having the Rocket Math Club at Mitchell.

“One of the Illinois standards is the students in third grade need to know their math facts,” Yarbrough said. “She wanted to try something here and that’s what we’re doing. We’re just piloting it to try to see. Hopefully, we’ll get more volunteers.”

Yarbrough said anyone who is interested in volunteering can call the school at (618) 931-0057.

