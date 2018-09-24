Blood, platelet donations needed in wake of Hurricane Florence

Red Cross

As the American Red Cross responds to Hurricane Florence, providing food, shelter and comfort to those affected, individuals outside the affected areas are urged to help by giving blood or platelets to care for patients in the storm’s path and across the country. People can also help by making a financial donation to support relief efforts.

Hurricane’s impact on blood and platelet donations

Hurricane Florence’s wrath left catastrophic damage behind and also took a toll on blood and platelet donations. Nearly 200 Red Cross blood drives in the Southeast were forced to cancel, resulting in more than 5,200 uncollected blood and platelet donations.

“Natural disasters like hurricanes can disrupt blood drives and prevent donors from giving, but hospital patients still depend on lifesaving transfusions,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “There is an especially critical need for platelets to help cancer patients and type O blood donations for ongoing patient care and emergencies. Every donation can be a lifeline for patients.”

How to help

Donors of all blood types are urged to help restore hope to patients across the country by making an appointment today to give blood or platelets. Appointments can be made by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Financial donations are also needed and allow the Red Cross to provide disaster relief immediately. Help people affected by Hurricane Florence by visiting RedCross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word FLORENCE to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Collinsville

10/2/2018: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 304 South Street

East Alton

9/28/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Greater Alton Church, 506 East Airline Dr

Edwardsville

9/27/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., YMCA, 7348 Goshen Road

10/2/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Morris University Center, 30 Hairpin Drive

10/3/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 30 Hairpin Dr., Campus Box 1168

Godfrey

10/5/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Godfrey Church of Christ, 6412 Humbert Rd

10/10/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd.

Granite City

10/1/2018: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Granite City Church of God, 1205 W. Pontoon Road

Highland

9/24/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr.

Troy

9/30/2018: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 708, 104 North Main Street

10/4/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

