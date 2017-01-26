Board upholds objection in Alton mayoral race

ALTON — The city of Alton’s Electoral Board issued a ruling Jan. 26 that keeps one Alton mayoral hopeful off the ballot — at least for now. But it’s not over yet.

The board wrapped up its proceedings regarding objections filed by city resident Patrick Schwarte and mayoral candidate Joshua Young to candidate Danny Rauschkolb’s filing of candidacy paperwork to run as an independent in the April mayoral election. Their arguments were based on their beliefs Rauschkolb was changing political parties in order to run.

Alton Corporation Counselor Jim Schrempf presented a draft of a decision and order he prepared on behalf of the board. He noted Young’s objection, previously determined to be invalid because Young failed to provide his address of residence within the objection documentation, would remain stricken and dismissed.

However, the board upheld Schwarte’s objection.

Rauschkolb had first filed to appear on the ballot as a candidate for mayor as Democrat, as did Young. Both Rauschkolb and Young were later notified by City Clerk Mary Boulds they would not have their names certified to appear on the ballot as they had both failed to submit required paperwork by the deadline to do so. Rauschkolb subsequently submitted paperwork to run as an independent candidate, while Young has decided to try to win the mayor’s seat by running as a write-in.

Both Schwarte and Young’s objections were based on a 2016 case, Rudd vs. Lake County Electoral Board (2016 IL App (2d) 160649). In the Illinois Appellate Court’s report on the outcomes in the Rudd case, it said “a person who filed a statement of candidacy for a partisan office as a qualified primary voter of an established political party may not file a statement of candidacy as an independent candidate for a partisan office to be filled at the (upcoming) general election.” This became a key determining factor considered by board members when making their decision.

According to Schrempf, and as outlined in the official decision and order filed, “...this board will follow the precedence of the Rudd case and order that the name of Danny Rauschkolb cannot appear as an independent candidate for the office of mayor of the city of Alton for the election to be held April 4, 2017.”

Alderman Gary Fleming, one of the board’s three members, made the motion to approve the decision and order, with fellow board member and City Clerk Mary Boulds seconding the motion. Alderman Charles Brake, as the board’s third member, voted in favor of the decision, along with Fleming and Boulds.

Schrempf then said, “This is a final order of this electoral board,” and the hearing was adjourned.

Rauschkolb, represented by Wood River attorney Shari Murphy in this case, said he plans to appeal the decision to the Circuit Court for judicial review.

“The outcome is not a surprise, given the political climate,” he said.

As for his mayoral campaign, Rauschkolb said he will continue his run as an independent, “campaigning twice as hard now as a result of this decision.” He also said he has faith in judicial law.

Rauschkolb also raised concerns regarding the electoral board process. He noted concerns about possible violations of the Open Meetings Act by Schrempf meeting with individual board members privately to discuss the application of law in this case. Rauschkolb also noted concerns about a potential conflict of interest with Schrempf’s involvement, given that he has made significant financial contributions to Mayor Brant Walker’s campaign.

In response to Rauschkolb’s concerns, Schrempf said he was offended, but he understood.

“I want to give Mr. Rauschkolb the benefit of a heat of the moment comment,” Schrempf said.

In regard to Rauschkolb’s concerns of an Open Meetings Act violation, Schrempf said those are unfounded based on the fact that there has to be two or more members of the board present and discussing the matter. Schrempf was not a member of the board, and he met with each of the three board members separately.

During the second hearing on Jan. 20, Schrempf also noted he had asked if there were any objections from any of the parties involved to him providing individual counsel to the board members, and no objections were raised.

As for Rauschkolb’s concerns for any potential conflict of interest, Schrempf noted that he asked, both at the first hearing Jan. 5 as well as at the second hearing Jan. 20, all parties involved if there were any objections to those who would be serving as members of the board, or any other potential conflicts from any of the parties involved, and no objections or conflicts were identified.

“I’ve been doing this for a very long time,” Schrempf said. “I work very hard to be appropriate, to be ethical and to be objective.”

As it stands for now, the names of Walker and Scott Dixon will appear on the ballots in April. Joshua Young has indicated he intends to run as a write-in candidate. However, Danny Rauschkolb’s candidacy status is yet to be determined.

