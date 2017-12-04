Boeing affiliate donates $1,000 to support dog organization

COLLINSVILLE — Got Your Six Support Dogs, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans and first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) with training and provides a specially trained PTSD dog at no charge, announces they have received a $1,000 grant from the Employees Community Fund of Boeing St. Louis.

Boeing is committed to invest in the areas where its employees live, work, and play. The community fund is a nonprofit group and a separate entity from the company. It works within all three of Boeing’s community investment strategies to develop a site-specific plan tailored to the region’s needs, focusing a number of grants on veterans and their families.

“We are pleased to have received this grant from The ECF of Boeing St. Louis,” Got Your Six Support Dogs Executive Director Nicole Lanahan said. “These funds will help us improve the lives of those suffering from PTSD by finding, selecting and training a dog plus providing therapeutic services, housing and a week’s worth of one-on-one mentoring for those who have sacrificed for our country. The grant supports our efforts to further our operations in order to serve more deserving veterans.”

