Boeing Employee Community Fund donates $2,000 to support dog organization

Got Your Six Support Dogs, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans and first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder with training and provides a specially trained dog at no charge, has received a $2,000 grant from the Employees Community Fund of Boeing St. Louis.

“The Boeing Employee Community Fund (ECF) believes in Got Your Six Support Dogs mission and is proud of our support of this wonderful organization,” said Eula Wiggins, president of the fund.

Boeing is committed to invest in the areas where its employees live, work, and play. The fund is a nonprofit organization and a separate entity from The Boeing Company. It works within all three of Boeing’s community investment strategies to develop a site-specific plan tailored to the region’s particular needs, focusing a number of its grants on the region’s heroes, veterans and families.

“We are pleased to have received another grant from The ECF of Boeing St. Louis,” said Nicole Lanahan, executive director of Got Your Six Support Dogs. “These funds will help us improve the lives of those who suffer from PTSD. By finding, selecting and training a dog, plus providing therapeutic services, housing and a week’s worth of one-on-one mentoring, we are able to help those who have sacrificed for our country. The grant helps support our efforts in order to serve more deserving veterans.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter