Boil order in effect for part of Alton

American Water

Illinois American Water has issued a boil water order to some residential and commercial customers in the Alton District service area.

The area impacted includes Forest Homes-Maple Park and a northeast portion of Alton. Smaller areas of surrounding communities are also impacted. The impacted area can be viewed on a map.

A brief drop in water pressure occurred at a booster station serving this area, resulting in the boil order. Any time water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers. This boil order is being issued in accordance with Illinois Environmental Protection Agency regulations. Customers in the affected area should bring their water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using for drinking or cooking. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.

It is standard procedure for a boil water order to be in effect for 36-48 hours. Illinois American Water will issue a press release and call customers when the boil water order has been lifted.

Customers are being notified of this impact to their water service via media outreach, customer calls and Illinois American Water website alerts. Information is also provided to our customer service center representatives. Notification will be completed in the same manner when the boil water order is lifted.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter