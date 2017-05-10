Book-signing to raise funds for historical initiative

ALTON | Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail organizers will celebrate a milestone this weekend.

The public is invited to purchase signed copies of “Seymour Bluffs and Benjamin Godfrey,” a children’s book written specifically for this initiative, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Hayner Genealogy and History Library, 401 State St. in downtown Alton.

Students enrolled in Alton High School’s Graphic Communication and Digital Photography program created characters for the newest Seymour Bluffs book, written by local author Phyllis Bechtold and Hayner Library historian Lacy McDonald.

“We want to make sure everything is correct,” Bechtold said. “The students at Alton High are illustrating it. When it’s complete, it will be for sale as a fundraiser for the Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail Project.”

The students’ work will come to life for local children and adults who want to learn more about Benjamin Godfrey, his accomplishments, and his life as a prominent influence in the development of Alton and Godfrey.

“It’s important to me, with this being our legacy, because I know that my nieces and nephews are going to grow up here, and they’re going to be in third grade someday and read this book, and it’s going to have my name in it,” student illustrator Julianna Fair said.

The book is part of a larger community project, spearheaded by the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, in collaboration with the East End Improvement Association in Alton and the Alton School District. “Seymour Bluffs and Benjamin Godfrey” is a companion piece to augment the historical education being introduced into the school district’s third-grade curriculum.

“The school district and the community are interdependent,” school district Curriculum Coordinator Elaine Kane said. “We are always looking for opportunities to connect and collaborate with the community.”

The larger goal is to create the Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail, identifying historical landmarks tying Alton and Godfrey together. In addition to the book, Capt. Benjamin Godfrey’s efforts in the 1800s are being documented and highlighted through multiple platforms: 9 landmarks with historical markers, an informational brochure, a video documentary, and a self-guided auto-tour with accompanying smartphone access to an audiovisual historical background.

Two other Seymour Bluffs books are currently being used in the local history curriculum, “Seymour Bluffs and the Piasa Bird” and “Seymour Bluffs and Robert Wadlow,” published in 2006 and 2007.

For information about the book-signing, contact Zeke Jabusch at (618) 779-9735 or the library at (618) 462-0677.

