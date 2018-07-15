Bost seeks reassessment of site for intelligence agency

An Illinois congressman is calling on federal officials to reconsider putting a new military installation in St. Louis after new allegations of fraud by a key player in the land deal. He wants it in his district.

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency chose a plot in St. Louis to build its western headquarters in 2016 over a proposed spot next to Scott Air Force Base across the river in Illinois. The Missouri attorney general has sued the developer of the site for tax credit fraud. The suit, in addition to other concerns with the selection process, is what Murphysboro Congressman Mike Bost wants to talk to NGA leaders about.

“We’re asking them to stop, look this over and understand that the St. Clair County, Illinois, site is still available,” he said.“There’s been one problem after another having it located in the city and not out where it’s safe and secure.”

In a letter https://bost.house.gov/sites/bost.house.gov/files/7-9-18%20--%20Bost%20Letter%20to%20NGA%20about%20North%20St.%20Louis%20and%20Land.pdf to NGA Director Robert Cardillo, Bost said the agency should “restrict the use of any federal funding for the project until the legal process takes shape and there is a better understanding on how the alleged fraud impacted St. Clair County’s ability to receive fair and equal consideration during the site selection process.”

He wants the NGA to give the proposal in his district another look. It would benefit the area, bringing thousands of jobs. Bost, who is campaigning to keep his seat this November from Democratic challenger Brendan Kelly, said there’s more security in his district.

“You can put it adjacent to a military base, where you can have control and put the setbacks in place for your security,” Bost said.

The security threats Bost said they would face range from a Boston Marathon-style attack, where a pedestrian plants an explosive, to a van-based attack similar to the Oklahoma City bombing.

“You can’t protect against those attacks in the city,” Bost said.

In its assessment of the Illinois-based proposal, Bost said the Army Corps of Engineers mentioned an environmental hazard near the Osage River. That’s problematic, he said, because the Osage River runs through St. Clair County, Mo., not Illinois.

Bost said Cardillo had not responded to his letter. A spokeswoman for the spy agency said the NGA remained committed to the St. Louis site.

“Following a review of mission needs, security, cost, environmental analysis, schedule implications, laws, policy, regulations, and executive orders, NGA decided the St. Louis city site is the right choice for its future and the policymakers, warfighters and first responders that depend on the agency’s services,” the spokeswoman said.

Cole Lauterbach is a reporter for Illinois News Network.

