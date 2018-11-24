Boundless books

× Expand photo courtesy Tierny Boyd Suren and Jack, children of Tierny and Jen Boyd, play reading games at the airport as they wait to board the plane with their parents during their recent celebration trip to New York City.

photo courtesy Hayner Public Library A window at Hayner Public Library displays the accomplishments of young readers who have participated in the national literacy initiative 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.

How many grownups can say they have actually read 1,000 books over their lifetime? Chances are the number is low. Now, how many can say they have read that many by age 5? That number is most likely even lower. However, there is a literacy development initiative designed exactly to make that a future reality across the globe.

Alton’s Hayner Library District has now jumped on board with the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. The district first got involved with the national initiative in 2014 as the result of a literacy grant from Target.

“The grant was awarded to us to purchase our prizes, books, bags, and supplies,” said Sharon Windham, Hayner’s young adult/youth manager and educational liaison.

At Hayner, parents and children can sign up at the Alton Square branch and pick up their reading packets at the KidsSpace during regular business hours.

“So far, we have had approximately 200 children sign up for the program and 101 complete the program,” Windham said.

For every 100 books logged, Windham said Hayner rewards the children with a special coloring sheet and sticker.

“Duke Bakery is a sponsor; they are giving the participants a free cookie after they complete 300 books,” she added.

At 500 books, participants receive an I Love My Library book bag, and once they reach 1,000, they choose a free book and get a personalized Buzzy Bee to hang on the completion wall.

“We first heard about 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten during a visit to the library for a new batch of reading material,” local parent Tierny Boyd said. “My wife, Jen Boyd, and I enrolled our kiddos, Suren and Jack, a little after they both turned 2, at Alton’s Hayner Public Library.

“It turned our normal bedtime stories routine into an achievable goal, with the opportunity to give the kids a head start in school,” Boyd added.

After sharing more than 1,100 books, the Boyds’ children hit the mark in April, well before kindergarten and their fifth birthdays.

“We had tossed the idea of a big reward for the kiddos to help emphasize how important their education was a few months before we knew they’d hit their goal,” Boyd said. “When we asked for their ideas on how we should celebrate, they replied immediately that they wanted to go to New York City. So we did, in June.”

The driving motivation behind Hayner’s involvement in the initiative is simply this: “Studies have shown that reading to your child from infancy promotes literacy development and is a key factor in their success in school.”

The national program agrees, and that is why the initiative began. The experiences with talking and listening during preschool years, such as when a parent and child read together, help prepare the child to master reading and writing skills in the early elementary school years. Reading has long been associated as an early indicator of academic success.

If one book a night is read, that equates to 365 books a year. In 3 years, more than 1,000 books would have been shared. Parents can also include readings by others, such as grandparents or siblings, in the child’s reading log.

Beyond the scope of pre-kindergarten participation, the website offers adult literacy and education resources for those who are learning English as a second language and resources for teens from that features a collection of materials from the New York City Public Library.

For more information, call (618) 462-0677 or visit the website.

× Expand photo courtesy Tierny Boyd Jen reads with son Jack as a part of the program.