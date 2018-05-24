Bowling benefit to welcome families for first time

ALTON | The Junior League of Greater Alton will host its fifth annual bowling fundraiser Saturday, June 16, at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

New this year, the event also is open to children. Three games and shoe rental are included and bumpers will be available for children. The format will again be team-focused scotch doubles, where players alternate shots. Prizes will be awarded to top teams, and there will be many other opportunities to go home a winner with basket raffles, 50/50, and heads or tails games throughout the evening.

“JLGA is so grateful for the continued support of community members and partners like Bowl Haven,” said Jama Fabry, communications and bowling chair of the Junior League of Greater Alton. “We look forward to another fun, impactful, and successful evening and are very excited to welcome families for the first time.”

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with games running until 10. Pairs of tickets are available for $40 from any Junior League member or online.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available at $50 and $100 levels, which include major signage at the fundraiser and exposure on online media. Contact Jama Fabry for details at (618) 980-3312 or jfabry502@gmail.com.

All proceeds support programs throughout the Riverbend benefiting women and children.

To learn more and register your team, visit the Facebook page and website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter