Boy, 5, drowns in pool

BETHALTO - An ongoing investigation is being conducted regarding a weekend tragedy.

Chance M. Shewmake, 5, of Bethalto, was pronounced dead on the evening of Oct. 7, at Alton Memorial Hospital's Emergency Room after being found in an area residence pool and transported to the hospital.

An autopsy "failed to indicate any overt signs of trauma, and the preliminary cause of death seems to be that of drowning," according to Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn.

The Bethalto Police Department received a 911 call shortly before 8 p.m. from the boy's mother after she was unable to determine his whereabouts. A police search resulted in finding the boy submerged in a pool of the back yard of the home. Resuscitative efforts by the Bethalto Fire Department and Alton Memorial Hospital paramedics were unsuccessful.

Members of the Southern Illinois Child Death Taskforce were activated and are continuing to investigate. Toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol or drugs also was underway as of press time Wednesday.