BOYS BASKETBALL: The Redbirds season will resume

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Alton Superintendent Mark Cappel reads a statement Wednesday during a special board of education meeting at Alton High School as board member Ed Gray sits alongside. The meeting was in reference to the altercation that happened at the Redbirds boys basketball game on Nov. 23 vs. Riverview Gardens at AHS.

The Alton Redbird boys basketball team will be allowed to resume the 2018-19 season.

A special board of education meeting was conducted on Wednesday at AHS in front of a packed house. The item up for discussion was the repercussions in regards to the fight that erupted between the Redbirds and Riverview Gardens late in the third quarter of a game on Nov. 23 in Alton.

That game ended in a double forfeit, followed by the remainder of the Redbird Tip-Off Classic to be canceled, including Alton’s game with Ritenour on Nov. 24. Then on Monday it was announced the Birds contest on Friday Nov. 30 with Jersey at AHS was also canceled, resulting in another forfeit loss. The Redbirds are now 2-3 on the season.

The school board called Wednesday’s session to order and then entered a closed session with all board members, Alton athletics director Jeff Alderman and boys basketball coach Eric Smith. The closed session lasted 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Once they returned to face the community members in attendance, Superintendent Mark Cappel read a statement.

“We have thoroughly investigated the incident that occurred at last Friday’s basketball game,” Cappel read. “Because of student confidentiality, we will not be sharing any information on disciplinary actions or related to consequences associated with the incident. I want to share that, while it is extremely regrettable that this occurred, it is an isolated event that should in no way serve as a representation of our athletic programs or the character of our athletes. The Alton School Districts athletic programs have established and maintained a rich history of sportsmanship, honor and excellence. We will continue striving to ensure that an incident like this does not happen again in the future and that our students and student-athletes are equipped and empowered to make good choices at all times.”

Cappel also explained, “There will not be any recommendations for any expulsions for students resulting from the Nov. 23 Alton High School basketball game.”

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Alton High basketball players on hand for the special board of education meeting at AHS Wednesday look on during a statement read by Alton Superintendent Mark Cappel.

He continued to say that further disciplinary action toward students couldn’t be discussed due to the Illinois School Code.

Cappel’s statements were answered with resounding applause from the crowd. Community members Danny Holliday and Luther Simmons spoke in support of the basketball players and program during the citizen statement portion of the evening.

The Redbirds will be allowed to resume practicing on Thursday and their next game is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at O’Fallon when they begin Southwestern Conference play.

Also on Wednesday, Gary Gustafson, the referee who was knocked down on the court during the melee tweeted, “To everyone, I just wanted to take a moment to thank everyone for all of the kind word and well wishes after last week’s unfortunate event that took place at one of my basketball games. I am doing much better and again appreciate everyone’s thoughts. Thank you for caring.”

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Alton community member Danny Holliday speaks in support of the AHS boys basketball team during the citizen statement portion of the special board of education meeting Wednesday at AHS.