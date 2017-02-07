Boys & Girls Club to host benefit auction

BETHALTO — The Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto will host its 21st annual Help Kids Dinner Auction on Saturday, Feb. 18, with some “Hollywood glam.”

Tickets are available for $35 in advance only until Friday, Feb. 10. Ticket purchases can be made at the Boys & Girls Club, 324 E. Central, Bethalto; Augustine Insurance and 1st MidAmerica Credit Union in Bethalto. For information, call (618) 377-6030.

Items included in the auction are Cardinals tickets, Pandora and tennis bracelets, jewelry, golf packages, Disney World Park Hopper passes, biplane ride, numerous baskets including Pampered Chef and Longaberger, adult and child party packages, wine-tasting party, Lemp Mansion Mystery Dinner; Naples, Fla., condo and bed-and-breakfast stays, and purses including Coach, Michael Kors and Dooney & Bourke. This is only a partial listing as items are added daily. Proceeds will benefit the club’s programs.

A small group of local parents and businessmen started the Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto in 1968 to provide boys with “a positive place to go.” Today the club serves more than 1,200 boys and girls annually from Bethalto and 14 surrounding communities, a huge increase from the 50 children served during the first years. The club offers after-school homework help, sports and fitness programs, and a variety of healthy life education programs along with old-fashioned fun in a supervised setting. Adult staff serve as mentors and provide a caring environment to youth ages 6-18. The club has an additional site at Lovejoy School in Brooklyn. The Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto is a proud member of the United Way.

