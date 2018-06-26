Brain Freezin’ for a Reason raises Alzheimer’s awareness

× Expand Hayden Ybarra, 18, enjoys the spoils of his victory at the Brain Freezin’ for a Reason 5k in Highland on Saturday.

HIGHLAND | Hayden Ybarra, 18, enjoyed a sweet victory at the Brain Freezin’ for a Reason 5k in Highland on Saturday. Being the first to cross the finish line, Ybarra won a giant ice cream sundae served in a chocolate bowl shaped like a brain.

Ybarra, along with his mom and younger brother, came from Fairview Heights to participate in the race. Although he originally signed up just for the chance to run a race, he said he felt the passion for the cause.

“I was surprised by the passion everyone there had for finding a cure for Alzheimer’s,” Ybarra said. “It spoke to me more than most 5ks. I’m glad I got to be a part of that, and I hope I am able to defend my win next year.”

The race was one of many events across the country that were part of The Longest Day campaign. Throughout June, teams raise funds and awareness for care and support while advancing research toward the first survivor of Alzheimer’s. Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, with more than 5.7 million Americans living with the disease.

Jaimee Cox, one of the team members, said they plan to implement suggestions they received from the participants to make next year’s event even better, including making it a timed race and awarding medals to top finishers.

“We had 74 runners and walkers this year, which is awesome,” Cox said. “Participants enjoyed the race route and look forward to coming back next year. However, many said they would like to see it be a timed race, so we plan to make that change.”

Team captain, Stacey Howard, said they appreciate participants and the sponsors for supporting the cause.

“Our sponsors — Simmons Hanly Conroy, Sammie’s Soft Serve and More, Family Care Pharmacy, Plaza Dental Care and Terra Properties — were instrumental to our success,” Howard said. “HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital and Highland’s Tru-Buy also supported the cause with donations. With the community’s support, we will continue the fight until we achieve the goal of a world without Alzheimer’s.”

For more information about resources available through the Alzheimer’s Association, visit the website.

