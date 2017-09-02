Brave beginning

The story of a local couple having their first child may not seem worthy of a headline and story, but for Daniel and Stephanie Lane of Wood River, the birth of their first child brought with it brave beginnings as well.

While this first-time dad was trained to be among the bravest as a member of the Air Force Reserves, the first-time mom and new baby also had to be courageous as the newest member came into the world and their family home.

On March 21, a boy soon to be named Zachary was born at 2:07 p.m. at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, but a few hours later was rushed over to the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis because he was struggling to breathe. Stephanie, 24, was still in recovery and couldn’t travel with her new baby boy to the hospital and make sure everything was going to be alright.

This was just the latest in one of the most emotional pregnancy scenarios imaginable for this young new mother. After all, Zachary’s arrival, since conception, had been much anticipated — and orchestrated.

Daniel, 27, stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, was deployed to Kuwait on Jan. 7 — and was still there when Zachary decided it was time to join the family.

“So not only did I have to give birth without my husband there physically, our baby was sent to another hospital and I couldn’t go with him due to recovering,” Stephanie said. “Thankfully, I was granted a pass and had a great support team where one person stayed with me and another with him. The nurses at Cardinal Glennon were amazing.”

Daniel felt equally concerned, and the distance between him, Stephanie and his new son was an incredible burden to bear.

“When we found out we were pregnant, we already knew that he would have to deploy … so we mentally prepared for it,” Stephanie said. “But I wasn’t aware of how emotionally hard it would be. There were nights I would cry myself to sleep, but there were also days where I would think of how lucky I am to have someone to love so much. He (Daniel) left me with the most precious gift I could’ve ever asked for.

“I was lucky enough to have a wonderful support system and my family by my side,” she said.

She was born and raised in East Alton, attending Roxana schools. Daniel grew up not too far away, in Oak Grove, Mo., and moved to this area in August 2013.

“Daniel is stationed at Whiteman, but he does not move around, so we stay and live in Wood River,” Stephanie said, which further helped them build a network of support for her so she would not have to face everything alone.

She said their time apart passed a little easier because they talked nearly every day, via Skype or Facebook. “During my labor and delivery, I had a wonderful support system with me here, and Daniel got to Skype in for the birth of our son,” she said. “Even though the experience was hard, I wouldn’t change it because it made me a stronger person, a better mom, and it brought my husband and me closer together.”

In a surprise return to their Wood River home, Daniel finally got to meet his new son and Zachary got to meet his dad for the first time on July 27 — four months after Zachary was born. Daniel said he’s happy to be home and to have time to spend with Stephanie and their son together as a family. He admitted it was hard for him as well, but the nearly daily contact with Stephanie and the videos she sent him of Zachary over those first four months helped.

“Zachary was just four months old when Daniel came home, so he’s getting into the swing of things just fine and is a great daddy,” Stephanie said. “As for what we are looking forward to the most now — just being together and enjoying our time together as a family of three.”

“Daniel came home on July 27 and surprised Stephanie,” Stephanie’s mom, Teresa Holford, said. “He came to our house first, thinking she was with us. She was not, but we did have their son, Zachary. So Daniel met Zachary first. We took their first daddy and son picture. Then we went to pick Stephanie up for breakfast, and Daniel was in the back seat. Their first family picture was taken at the restaurant.”

“We are just happy to have Daniel home safe and sound, on this side of the ocean, and with his family,” Holford said.

Stephanie also had encouraging words to share with other military moms.

“My heart goes out to all the women who have done this before and will do it after me, and I just hope they know they’re not alone,” she said. “With a lot of faith, love and patience, you can get through it.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter