Breaking ground: where everyone can play

ALTON — Michael Haynes, director of Alton’s park and recreation department, had what was once a dream become a reality with a groundbreaking ceremony at Gordon Moore Park on Thursday afternoon.

The ceremony kicked off the installation of a new all-inclusive playground and installations and upgrades planned throughout the park in upcoming weeks with a grand opening anticipated by mid-June.

“It was kind of a pipe dream when I first heard of these playgrounds,” Haynes said. “Founder Gordon Moore had recreation in mind ... he would not want things to stay as they were 40 years ago. He would want us to adapt.”

On hand with Haynes were Melissa Erker and other guests from Phillips 66, representing the company’s $125,000 donation to the project, along with Alton Mayor Brant Walker, IMPACT’s Cathy Contarino, Liberty Bank’s Dale Blachford, Alton aldermen Charles Brake and Carolyn MacAfee, and other city and regional officials.

As the first of its kind in the area, the playground is anticipated to become a major draw with its universal accessibility that will be designed so children and those still young at heart, of any age and ability, can come out and play.

The playground will be geared toward children of all abilities, including those with physical, social, emotional, sensory, cognitive and communication disabilities, along with their parents and grandparents — as well as veterans with disabilities — giving everyone the opportunity to play.

Other renovation and restoration plans at the park include a new entrance, a new soccer pavilion and restroom, new concession and snack areas and renovations to the Muenstermann building.

“Gordon Moore Park is really a jewel within the city of Alton, but people from all over come to visit,” Erker said.

She said Phillips 66 was proud and excited to be a part of this project.

“This playground is a very forward approach to what our community needs are,” she said.

“This is much more than an Alton park; it is a regional park,” Walker said. “I can’t thank Phillips 66 enough, the other partners, and the community for their support. It’s wonderful to be the mayor of a community with so much community spirit.”

“We believe in inclusion for all people, and we’re excited to be a partner on this project,” Contarino said.

Being involved from planning to implementation has led to a significant partnership between her agency and the city, she said.

Blachford spearheads a group of community representatives working on securing the financial support needed to complete the work at the park. He said trade unions built the park had, and they will be helping again on the restoration project. Blachford said more than $100,000 had been raised so far toward the $400,000 needed to complete the work.

Ideas and developments continue to come in from all parts of the community and region as revitalizing the park moves forward, Blachford said.

“And from what I hear, it doesn’t sound like this will be the end of it all,” he said.

