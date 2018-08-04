Bricks of honor

× Expand The memorial at East Alton’s Veterans Memorial Park will be similar to the Wood River Veterans War Memorial, seen here, in Central Park at the southwest corner of Wood River and Eaton avenues. East Alton continues to have memorial bricks for sale that will form a similar walkway to the one seen here that will lead up to and encompass the village’s planned monument as well, which will be somewhat smaller than Wood River’s.

The East Alton American Legion Veteran Memorial Project continues, including the sale of memorial bricks that will form a walkway leading up to the planned commemorative monument.

“If anyone wants to have their purchased brick placed in time for this year’s Veterans Day ceremony, they need to place their orders now,” said project coordinator Sue Greene. “People can order bricks at any time, but there is an Aug. 31 deadline for them to be laid in time for the Veterans Day 2018 ceremony.

“Anyone who wants to memorialize a veteran’s service is welcome to buy a brick. For the memorial bricks, the honored veteran does not have to be from East Alton. The bricks will be laid to serve as a pathway leading to the memorial monument on site.”

Each pathway brick is 4 by 8 inches and includes the veteran’s name, along with his or her branch and years of service, with up to 14 characters per line allowed. They are available for purchase at $100 each.

Order forms are available at East Alton Village Hall at 119 W. Main St., Keasler Recreation Complex at 615 E. 3rd St., and at East Alton American Legion Post 794 at 120 East Alton Ave. Donors can also call Greene and she will mail an order form.

“I’m also happy to announce that our memorial monument has come in,” Greene said. “We are now working through the list of names that have been submitted to be placed on it to verify the details, including that they are East Alton veterans.”

Only service men and women from East Alton will be listed on the monument, which is similar to one at Central Park in Wood River, but not quite as large.

“The monument for East Alton veterans is made out of black granite with the emblems from the different military branches along the top, with each veteran’s name listed under the war time he or she served,” Greene said.

MILITARY HONOR ROLL

I. Spanish-American War

April 21, 1898, -July 4, 1902/July 15, 1903.

II. Mexican Border Period

May 9, 1916, through April 5, 1917.

III. World War I

Jul 28, 1914 /April 6, 1917-November 11, 1918,

b. d.

Sam Mullins 1895-1918

Lee Arnold Berkheiser/Perkhiser 1899-1917

Grant James Larrance 1898-1917

IV. World War II (23)

Sep. 1, 1939/Dec. 7, 1941-Dec. 31, 1946, ... July 26, 1947

Billings, T. Edgar

Crawford, Edwin C. Navy Crash NHD -1945*

Crawford, Walter Ray Marine NHD -11 Jun 1944 San Diego

Fowler, Clinton MIA 28 Sep 1944, declared dead 1945

Demmer, John L. -1945 plane crash France

Feuquay, William Lewis -1945 Okinawa

Hazelrigg, William F. -1944

Hurley, James Harris NHD -1945 Army , explosion

Ing, James Wilfred NHD 1944 auto accident

Johnson, Lewis Albert d. 11 Sep 1944, at sea

Kelley, Elmer 1921-22 Mar. 1945

Kelley, Earl -29 Sep. 1944

Laird, Edward NHD -7 Apr 1943 plane crash

Leathers, William Ben -30 July 1945

Morris, Jerome B. Marine (wf in EA) -1944

Neudecker, William A. (wf in EA) -6 Mar 1945

Pollard, Harold Wm Merchant Marine d. 28 Feb 1945

Pyle, Louis E. d. 1942

Reddish, Robert E. * -29 May 1943

Scheider, Jacob J. NHD -1944

Stephens, Charles J. -1944 France

NHD Non-hostile death

V. Korean Conflict

25 Jun 1950-27 Jul 1953/June 27, 1950-January 31, 1955

Hendrick, Gerald R. d. 10 Nov 1953, Navy

Johnson, Ross NHD 1922-1/21/51 Korea

Neely, Tony A. 1925-1951