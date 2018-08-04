Bricks of honor

The memorial at East Alton’s Veterans Memorial Park will be similar to the Wood River Veterans War Memorial, seen here, in Central Park at the southwest corner of Wood River and Eaton avenues. East Alton continues to have memorial bricks for sale that will form a similar walkway to the one seen here that will lead up to and encompass the village’s planned monument as well, which will be somewhat smaller than Wood River’s.
The East Alton American Legion Veteran Memorial Project continues, including the sale of memorial bricks that will form a walkway leading up to the planned commemorative monument.
“If anyone wants to have their purchased brick placed in time for this year’s Veterans Day ceremony, they need to place their orders now,” said project coordinator Sue Greene. “People can order bricks at any time, but there is an Aug. 31 deadline for them to be laid in time for the Veterans Day 2018 ceremony.
“Anyone who wants to memorialize a veteran’s service is welcome to buy a brick. For the memorial bricks, the honored veteran does not have to be from East Alton. The bricks will be laid to serve as a pathway leading to the memorial monument on site.”
Each pathway brick is 4 by 8 inches and includes the veteran’s name, along with his or her branch and years of service, with up to 14 characters per line allowed. They are available for purchase at $100 each.
Order forms are available at East Alton Village Hall at 119 W. Main St., Keasler Recreation Complex at 615 E. 3rd St., and at East Alton American Legion Post 794 at 120 East Alton Ave. Donors can also call Greene and she will mail an order form.
“I’m also happy to announce that our memorial monument has come in,” Greene said. “We are now working through the list of names that have been submitted to be placed on it to verify the details, including that they are East Alton veterans.”
Only service men and women from East Alton will be listed on the monument, which is similar to one at Central Park in Wood River, but not quite as large.
“The monument for East Alton veterans is made out of black granite with the emblems from the different military branches along the top, with each veteran’s name listed under the war time he or she served,” Greene said.
MILITARY HONOR ROLL
I. Spanish-American War
April 21, 1898, -July 4, 1902/July 15, 1903.
II. Mexican Border Period
May 9, 1916, through April 5, 1917.
III. World War I
Jul 28, 1914 /April 6, 1917-November 11, 1918,
b. d.
Sam Mullins 1895-1918
Lee Arnold Berkheiser/Perkhiser 1899-1917
Grant James Larrance 1898-1917
IV. World War II (23)
Sep. 1, 1939/Dec. 7, 1941-Dec. 31, 1946, ... July 26, 1947
Billings, T. Edgar
Crawford, Edwin C. Navy Crash NHD -1945*
Crawford, Walter Ray Marine NHD -11 Jun 1944 San Diego
Fowler, Clinton MIA 28 Sep 1944, declared dead 1945
Demmer, John L. -1945 plane crash France
Feuquay, William Lewis -1945 Okinawa
Hazelrigg, William F. -1944
Hurley, James Harris NHD -1945 Army , explosion
Ing, James Wilfred NHD 1944 auto accident
Johnson, Lewis Albert d. 11 Sep 1944, at sea
Kelley, Elmer 1921-22 Mar. 1945
Kelley, Earl -29 Sep. 1944
Laird, Edward NHD -7 Apr 1943 plane crash
Leathers, William Ben -30 July 1945
Morris, Jerome B. Marine (wf in EA) -1944
Neudecker, William A. (wf in EA) -6 Mar 1945
Pollard, Harold Wm Merchant Marine d. 28 Feb 1945
Pyle, Louis E. d. 1942
Reddish, Robert E. * -29 May 1943
Scheider, Jacob J. NHD -1944
Stephens, Charles J. -1944 France
NHD Non-hostile death
V. Korean Conflict
25 Jun 1950-27 Jul 1953/June 27, 1950-January 31, 1955
Hendrick, Gerald R. d. 10 Nov 1953, Navy
Johnson, Ross NHD 1922-1/21/51 Korea
Neely, Tony A. 1925-1951