Bridal store brings flash mob back to Halloween parade

In its seventh year, Frew’s Live Mannequin & Flash Mob Happening is stepping up its game with more mannequins, choreographed dancers and performers, and incredible costuming and makeup.

This free event combines the resources and talents of local business, local students and other volunteers.

The event will be in the windows of and outside of Frew’s Bridal & Formal Wear, 305 Piasa St. in Alton, during the 102nd annual Alton Halloween Parade on Wednesday.

Drama and dance students from Principia College, DK Dance Productions, the Alton Boys and Girls Club, and makeup and hair artists from Mr. Johns School of Cosmetology in Jacksonville, Ill., all come together with Frew’s Bridal to create spooky live animal mannequins, as well as a Halloween-themed flash mob. Experience this during Alton’s world-famous Halloween Parade. This year’s theme, Into the Wild, features a motley collection of creatures and beasts — with a chic Frew’s twist.

