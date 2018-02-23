Bride and seek

× Expand File photo A crowd takes in the latest wedding fashions at last year’s bridal show.

Couples and families looking toward the perfect big day need to first plan on attending the fourth annual bridal show hosted by AdVantage News.

Prospective brides and grooms will have the chance to visit with 40 vendors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, in the ballroom at Alton’s Best Western Premier Hotel, 3559 College Ave. The first 100 brides to attend will receive free gift bags full of all kinds of goodies, thanks again this year to bag sponsor Altonized Community Federal Credit Union.

Everything needed to make a wedding day perfect will be represented: wedding planners, photographers, design and alteration services, cakes, decorations, catering, other reception services, travel agents and limousine services, rental options, and more.

Of course, a diverse array of bridal gowns and attending formal wear, along with tuxedos for the groom and his attendants, will be front and center.

For the ladies, Champagne and Lace Bridal Shop of Collinsville will present a wedding formal wear fashion show at noon. And for the men, Savvi Formalwear of Alton will present tuxedo fashion shows at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Alton’s Merle Norman, 110 W. Third St., will take care of the cosmetics for the fashion show models, with Godfrey’s Brush Hair + Makeup, 5411 Godfrey Road, tending to the models’ hairstyling needs.

“We are excited about being at Best Western Premier Hotel,” show coordinator Pat Taulbee, an account executive with AdVantage News, said. “This is our first time there. With their help, we know this will be a very impressive show.”

Taulbee has many years of experience in coordinating these types of shows, and vendors note it’s because of her professional expertise that they keep coming back.

Dan St. Peters of St Peters Hardware & Rental, 2502 State St. in Alton, is one of those vendors.

“We’ve been at this show every year,” he said. “It is always well-attended, and Pat does a great job at pulling it all together.”

“We participate for a few reasons,” St. Peters said. “It gives us a chance to show our capabilities to brides and their families. Often, people think they know what our rental store has to offer, but they are surprised to learn how much more we can provide. This gives us a chance to ‘show it all off.’

“The exposure is important as well — keeping your name out there is vital. And we have the chance to network with the other vendors, to share and be more aware of what we all offer in support to couples, their families and the industry,” St. Peters said.

Michael Roper offers a DJ service and a fun photo booth as a part of a couple’s “most perfect” wedding day.

“I’ve been doing this for about 13 years; I’ve done around 500 weddings,” Roper, who will also serve as the bridal show emcee, said. “School dances, proms, all kinds of events like that, and I have also won several awards over the years. I have tried every type of marketing out there, and this is the only effective way I’ve found to talk face to face with couples.”

“I tell the brides and grooms that with a DJ service, it’s all about pricing and personality. Otherwise, we’re the same,” Roper added. “The AdVantage News Bridal Show is so well-coordinated, and there’s always a good turnout.”

“This will be our third year participating in the AdVantage News Bridal Show,” Kaysee Johnson of Godfrey’s Bliss Salon & Spa, 3047 Godfrey Road, said. “This year’s venue has us really excited since it is newly remodeled and so gorgeous. Each year we attend we get to meet so many new faces. We get great exposure for our salon and spa, and we get to showcase our bridal business.

“This year we will be demonstrating the airbrush makeup,” Johnson added. “We find that brides are really wanting that flawless face but still have a lot of questions. We will have our makeup artists, hair stylists, and hair extensionist at our booth to answer any questions the couples may have.”

Taulbee said she anticipates from 300 to 400 attendees, based on past shows, and well over 100 brides to come into the ballroom on Sunday and visit with vendors.

“There will be vendor giveaways throughout, and those who are food vendors will have samples of their wedding menu offerings for couples and parents to try out.”

Admission and parking are free. For more information, call (618) 463-0612 or click here.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter