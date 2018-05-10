Bridge inspections to close lanes on I-270 next week

A lane restriction is scheduled in each direction on Interstate 270 from I-255 to the Mississippi River near Pontoon Beach beginning Monday through Friday, May 18, during non-peak hours and weather permitting, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The restrictions are needed to perform bridge inspections.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near the lane restriction.

Delays expected during I-255 lane restrictions Friday

Lane restrictions will be encountered on southbound I-255, approximately 4 miles south of Collinsville, over Interstate 64 near mile marker 20.

The center and right lanes will be closed to traffic at 9 a.m. Friday and should be re-opened by 3 p.m.

These lane restrictions are needed to repair the bridge expansion joint.

Significant delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

More information is available online and on the IDOT District 8 Twitter page.

