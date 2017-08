Lane closures will be encountered on eastbound Interstate 55/70 at Illinois 255 near Collinsville, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The lane closures are necessary to paint two bridges carrying I-255 traffic over I-55/70 and to perform pavement repairs. Two lanes will remain open during weekdays, as well as the ramp to I-255. This work will begin Monday, Aug. 14, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 25, weather permitting.

