× Expand roadwork

Illinois 140 will be restricted to one lane at Paddock Creek, south of Holiday Shores, beginning Monday, May 15, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

Two-way traffic will be maintained through this area via temporary traffic signals. This work is required in order to make repairs to the existing bridge and is expected to be completed by the end of August.

The department advises motorists to follow construction signs and drive with caution through the work zones.

stl-traffic.org

twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter