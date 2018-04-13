Bridge work to close lane on I-270 bridge

× Expand roadwork

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane restriction will be encountered on the Interstate 270 Mississippi River Bridge near Granite City.

The westbound right lane closed Friday and will be reopened at 5 a.m. Monday, April 16. The lane restriction is needed to repair the bridge deck.

It is anticipated this lane restriction will result in significant traffic delays; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at stl-traffic.org and the IDOT District 8 Twitter page.

