Bridge work to close lanes on Illinois 143

Illinois 143 three-tenths of a mile east of Illinois 3 will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Monday, July 17, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

This work is required to perform repairs on a bridge and is expected to be completed by the end of October this year.

The department advises motorists to follow all construction signs and drive with caution through the work zone.

Section of I-55/70 to close July 21-24

A full closure will take place on westbound Interstate 55/70 from Illinois 203 to the Interstate 55/70/64 split, in East St. Louis, beginning Friday, July 21, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The closure is necessary for bridge repairs over the B&O Railroad tracks.

Starting at 9 p.m. July 21, westbound I-55/70 will be closed from Illinois 203 to Interstate 55/70/64. A posted detour will direct traffic to take southbound Interstate 255 to westbound Interstate 64 to access westbound Interstate 55 or Interstate 70. Westbound Interstate 55/70 traffic will not be able to travel west of Illinois 203.

The closures are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 24.

stl-traffic.org

twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8

