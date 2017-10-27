Briefly speaking

× Expand F. Lee Bailey will be in Alton today, speaking with a group of lawyers at the Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm on cross examination techniques and case investigation. Pictured (from left) are Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm Chairman and CEO John Simmons, Bailey, and Greg Becker.

ALTON — Patty Hearst. O.J. Simpson. Sam Sheppard.

Few attorneys have been linked with so many instantly recognizable characters. And even fewer attorneys have lived a life as colorful and as varied as F. Lee Bailey.

Revered, vilified, admired, notorious ... all are accurate.

But at the end of the day, what matters is what we can learn from one another. And Bailey, 84, has a lot to teach.

“He is a wealth of information,” Alton attorney John Simmons says. “I am looking forward to hearing what he has to say.”

On Friday, Bailey will speak to a group of lawyers at the Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm in Alton on the topics of cross examination and case investigation ... two areas he knows inside and out.

“I have been involved with a major law school beginning a course for advanced trial lawyers,” Bailey says during a phone interview with AdVantage News. “We really don’t have any training on that subject. Law schools just plain do not address it.

“It’s kind of a shame; the medical profession would never dream of letting someone take your gall bladder out unless he was a surgeon, internist and a few other things, but a kid can walk out of law school and theoretically walk right into a capital murder case.”

In many ways, he says he admires the British method of law, where the bar is divided into two distinct branches consisting of solicitors and barristers, with more clearly defined responsibilities and additional required training to become a courtroom lawyer.

Following graduation from the Boston University School of Law (with the highest grade point average in the school’s history), Bailey’s high-profile career dates back to the Sam Sheppard case, regarded as the inspiration for the television series “The Fugitive.” He successfully argued to the U.S. Supreme Court that Sheppard had been denied due process, eventually resulting in a not guilty verdict.

At the age of 27, Bailey was able to use his expertise with the burgeoning lie detector test to defend a client who was acquitted of murder. An attendee of the Keeler Polygraph Institute in Chicago, he continues to be involved in the area of polygraph examinations.

“I just testified last week in Massachusetts as an expert witness,” he says. “I am still very current with the polygraph and a profound believer in it.”

Other famous clients throughout his career include newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst in 1976 and O.J. Simpson in 1994. He has also proven himself an effective author, with the books “The Defense Never Rests” (1971), “How to Protect Yourself Against Cops in California and Other Strange Places” (1982), and “Excellence in Cross-Examination” (2013) under his belt.

“I think there are two levels the country should guarantee to people ensnared in the criminal process,” he says. “I think people should get a fair trial, and I think if someone turns out to be innocent, they should be guaranteed an acquittal, and that is something we don’t do very well. We have too many men who end up on death row and found to be innocent through DNA.

“That is a poor commentary on the accuracy of our system.”

Always controversial, Bailey is acutely aware of the feathers he has ruffled over the years.

“Going against the grain is what life is all about,” he says, without a hint of regret. “There is always someone out there who doesn’t like to hear, ‘You can’t do that,’ and I am certainly one of those guys.”

Following a string of personal and professional setbacks, Bailey settled in Yarmouth, Maine, and opened the Bailey and Elliott consulting business, which he still operates today.

And Maine is where Alton-based attorney John Simmons found him this past summer.

“I was in New Hampshire, on a 48-state motorcycle trip,” Simmons says. “I get a daily email from a law site, and that day it included an article about F. Lee Bailey and how he currently lived in Yarmouth. I was going to be riding about 16 miles from there, so I … tracked him down and we had lunch at the (Yarmouth Yacht Club).”

This will actually be Bailey’s second trip to Alton. In 1984, he was here defending Barbara Boyle, who was being charged with three murders, including the shooting death of her husband.

“I think I had the first cellphone that Alton had ever seen,” Bailey recalls. “It was one of those big things that looked like a World War II walkie-talkie. I remember going to lunch with the city cops and letting them use it. It was a big deal back then.

“I am delighted to be coming back.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter