Brighter nights ahead

The outlook is a bit brighter at night for an Alton area animal shelter, thanks to a donation from Ameren Illinois.

“It’s dark out here,” said Ric Jun, executive director at the 5A’s shelter in Alton. “It’s very, very dark in the wintertime. It’s horrible.”

Not long after Jun made that statement, a friend of the shelter called Ameren, and the utility was quick to respond. Ameren employees installed an underground line, two poles with lights and “really lightened things up” for the shelter, Jun said.

5A’s takes care of abandoned, abused and unwanted animals. The Ameren donation was most welcome.

“This is something we could not afford,” Jun said. “We couldn’t do this, and without Ameren Illinois, we would still be literally in the dark.”

It illuminates the side of the shelter very well, he said.

“It’s bright,” he said. “It’s safer, better security. You just feel good about it. I mean, it makes our lives so much better.”

Ameren Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch said they were glad to work with this organization and glad to be providing a brighter and safer place for the animals.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter