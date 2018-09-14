Brighton Casey’s sells winning lottery ticket

Illinois Lottery

A gas station in Brighton sold a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket in the Thursday evening drawing.

The winner will split a $400,000 jackpot with the winner of a ticket purchased from a Chicago gift shop, resulting in a $200,000 prize for each.

The winning Lucky Day Lotto Quick Pick tickets were purchased at Casey’s General Store, 115 S. Maple St. in Brighton, and Feelings Gift Shop, 71 S. Wacker Drive in Chicago. Both tickets matched all five numbers — 07-08-17-21-28 — to win the jackpot. Each retailer will receive a bonus of $2,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling one of the winning tickets.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

More than 20,100 players won prizes ranging from $1 to $200 in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. Lucky Day Lotto drawings are twice a day, seven days a week. For more information, visit the website.

