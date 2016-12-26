Brighton man dies in garage fire

A Brighton man died in a garage fire at his home early Christmas morning, according to the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office.

In a press release, Coroner Brad Targhetta said he was notified at 2:32 a.m. Sunday of a garage fire with one fatality at 2908 Brighton Bunker Hill Road, Brighton. The fire was reported to Macoupin County emergency dispatchers at 1:51 a.m.

Macoupin County sheriff’s deputies and Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District personnel were on scene prior to Targhetta’s arrival.

The victim was identified as Thomas J. Vernatti, 83, who lived alone at the address.

The Illinois Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to investigate the fire’s cause.

An autopsy has been scheduled for today.

Upon completion of the investigation, Vernatti will be released to the Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, as requested by the family.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter