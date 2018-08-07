Brighton station sells winning $250,000 lottery ticket

Illinois Lottery

A gas station in Brighton sold a $250,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket in the Tuesday midday drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shell, 102 N. Maple St., and matched all five numbers — 07-08-23-27-30 — to win the jackpot. The retailer will receive a bonus of $2,500, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until he or she visits one of the Lottery’s five prize centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

More than 11,700 players won prizes ranging from $1 to $200 in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. Lucky Day Lotto drawings are twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to subscribe online, visit the website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter