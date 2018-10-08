Brighton woman, 70, dies in fire

Fire

A 70-year-old Brighton woman died in a fire Sunday afternoon, according to Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta.

Targhetta responded to the report of a residential fire in the 200 block of Cindy Street in Brighton with one fatality at 3:27 p.m.

Brighton Police Department officers and Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District firefighters were on scene and had extinguished the fire within the structure.

The homeowner was identified as Donna K. Morgan, who lived alone at the residence and was home alone when the fire occurred.

An autopsy has been scheduled for today (Oct. 8). A preliminary cause of death was not available Monday morning.

The family had not selected a funeral home Monday.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter