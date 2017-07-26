Bringing a chill to the end of summer

GODFREY — Shivers Frozen Custard employees will dish up unlimited coolness from the lawn at The Nature Institute’s Talahi Lodge from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.

For just $5 a person, you will enjoy all-you-can-eat frozen custard with your favorite choice of toppings from the Godfrey business.

The Nature Institute and Shivers have partnered on the ice cream social fundraiser to advance the institute’s mission of fostering awareness and appreciation of the natural world through preservation, restoration, and education.

Not only will attendees enjoy unlimited frozen custard, there will be a 52-foot-long inflatable obstacle course, yard games, and even more opportunities to play at the institute, 2213 S. Levis Lane in Godfrey. And if that isn’t enough, the institute’s trails will also be open for guided tours.

“This event is so we can thank the community for their much-appreciated support,” Director of Outreach Amy Curry said.

“Every year we offer events, and every year, the community shows up. Without all of that involvement, we wouldn’t be where we are today. We are fortunate to come to this preserve on a daily basis, but we are even more fortunate to share it with our local families.”

Curry said the ice cream social is a chance for all of us to send off summer with a fun farewell and greet the fall back-to-school season.

“It is also for newbies to get to know who we are and what we do,” she said. “Never been out to The Nature Institute? Come to the ice cream social and we will give you a long-overdue tour of our facility.”

“We also can’t thank our partner, Shivers Frozen Custard, enough,” she said. “They have done a lot for us, offering their time, supplies and treats.”

Attendance pre-registration is requested by Aug. 1. You can call (618) 466-9930 or send an email to info@thenatureinstitute.org. Further information about the ice cream social and other upcoming events, as well as about TNI’s facility and organization, can be found on their website.

TheNatureInstitute.org

