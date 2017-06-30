Bringing home the bronze

The Juniors of Girl Scout Troop 769 recently earned their Bronze Award not only by learning a new life skill, but also by bringing much warmth into the shelter at 5As.

“The Bronze Award is the highest achievable at the Junior level,” Noel Schiber said. “The girls had to complete a journey and a service project in order to meet the requirements of the Bronze Award.”

Schiber’s husband, Dave, is the troop leader and a teacher at Evangelical School, 1212 West Homer M. Adams Parkway in Godfrey, where Girl Scout Troop 769 meets.

Schiber said when the girls were brainstorming about what they might want to do in hopes of receiving the award, they quickly agreed they all liked dogs. They all knew of 5As, the Alton Area Animal Aid Association, and its shelter at 4530 N. Alby in Godfrey.

“It was an easy choice,” Schiber said.

One of the troop members, 11-year-old Bella Russell of Godfrey, took on the first task at hand upon making their decision and called the 5As to find out what the shelter needed.

“We were surprised to hear their response — they needed blankets,” Schiber said.

From this, Troop 769’s service project was born and their journey identified.

They began collecting fabric through the church, and they learned how to sew blankets while also learning the art of making tie blankets. Over two months, they made 40 blankets for the “residents” at 5As.

The journey part of the award requirements was fulfilled upon delivery. Troop 769 delivered the blankets and Scouts were given a tour of the shelter as well. The four-legged blanket recipients were equally excited by the visitors and their new tokens of warmth and love.

Schiber said there were eight girls involved, from the fifth and sixth grades at Evangelical, along with two cadets of middle school age who helped the troop complete the project.

“The experience was so rewarding on so many different levels and so important to the 5As,” Schiber said. “As a no-kill shelter, 5As is extremely dependent on support from the community. Nearly everything they have and do is donated.

“5As is also keeping the community safe with their service, taking in these animals and providing them a safe haven until they can go into a permanent home,” she said.

“Our troop’s Juniors have been together since kindergarten, since they were Daisies,” she said. “It was an incredible feeling to watch them achieve this accomplishment together.”

Some of the most significant benefits from being involved in the Girl Scouts is that the girls are taught a diverse set of skills that build their personalities and their characters in a positive way, Schiber said.

“Girl Scouts teaches them to be kind, respectful and courageous,” she said.

The Girl Scouts at Evangelical School in Godfrey involve girls from second grade on up through middle school. There are 25 girls in Troop 769. For more information about the troop, anyone interested is encouraged to contact Troop Leader Dave Schiber at Evangelical School, (618) 466-1599, or Noel at (618) 401-8586 or goslu@aol.com.

