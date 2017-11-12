× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Dave Luedke, Chris Tyler, and Mike Tyler pose together at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre recently at a Alice Cooper/Deep Purple concert. The trio are part of thatmetalstation.com, an online radio station committed to bring metal to the masses. Mike is a deejay and part owner of the station, while Chris is also a deejay and Luedke mixes in as a co-host.

Metal music has long provided a polarizing scene.

It’s something most people either love or hate, but there is no denying the people that love it carry a very deep passion. From Black Sabbath, AC/DC and Iron Maiden, to Metallica, Megadeth and Slayer and later Pantera, Slipknot and Korn, metal music has broken some barriers and proven its popularity.

That’s why one internet radio station is growing with its motto of bringing metal to the masses. That Metal Station provides music from the infinite genres of metal and does it with a fairly inexperienced group of deejays that make up for that lack of experience with fervid enthusiasm.

Mike Tyler of Meadowbrook, 47, is one of those deejays. Tyler hosts “The Metal Mike Show” every Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight from his Meadowbrook home. He is also part owner of the station.

“My love of metal started when I was a child,” Mike said. “I was five and my older brother (Dave Tyler) brought home a copy of ‘Kiss Alive.’ Before that I hadn’t really been introduced to music and what I had was like Sesame Street and audio dramas like Spider Man, Batman and the Hulk.

“My brother came home and said, ‘You think that’s cool, check this out. These guys are like superheroes that play music.’ I looked at them all painted up and I was a little apprehensive, but once I heard the introduction, ‘You wanted the best, you’ve got the best, the hottest band in the land Kiss…’ Then I heard the thunderous guitar and the bass and I went down the rabbit hole and never came back … I’ve been a lifelong hard rock/heavy metal aficionado.”

It was that passion that caused Scott Green, proprietor and creator of That Metal Station, to coax Tyler to join the station as a deejay. Green enjoys placing Average Joes with a love for metal on the air.

“You can put anybody on a mic that sounds good, but do they know what they’re playing?” Green said. “That was the question behind everything. In the last three years I’ve collected what I think are the best (21) deejays on the internet.

“I vetted Mike hard and asked him if he wanted to be a deejay and at first he said no. He wasn’t sure he had time and then he called me and after he talked to his parents and they said, ‘If it’s your dream, then do it.’”

Mike added, “I was just coming out of a really bad relationship and I wasn’t doing very well in a lot of areas, emotionally or financially, and finally it was my parents that told me, ‘If you don’t do it now, when? If you mess around now you might miss your shot.’”

Green hired him and he’s been with the station for more than two years now. It led to his nephew Chris Tyler, 30, also of Meadowbrook, to come aboard as a deejay. Chris, known by the moniker DJ Kain, does a show from 5-8 p.m. Sundays called “DJ Kain with the Crusaders of Metal” and focuses on power metal.

While his uncle Mike is more all over the place on his show — playing anything from traditional metal to thrash, sludge and various other styles — Chris likes to stick to the shrieky vocals of power metal for the most part.

“My love of power metal comes from Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, and Queensryche,” Chris said. “Those guys got me into that style and I kind of consider them the grandfathers of that style. I like the high-pitched vocals over the growling. I like actual singers and power metal has that.”

Like his uncle Mike, Chris admitted it’s inevitable for him to be part of something like That Metal Station.

“I’ve been a fan of music since I was little,” Chris said. “One of the first couple of bands I really enjoyed was Black Sabbath. My dad (Dave Tyler) would play them for me to help me go to sleep and Jimi Hendrix, did I love Jimi, man. When it comes to getting on That Metal Station, it’s just in my DNA. I love metal period.

“My uncle Mike has been an inspiration, how he’s able to get on the air and do his thing, and I try to imitate him as much as I can, but I have my own style as well.”

Mike’s love for the station led him to become part owner nearly a year ago. While there are no FCC (Federal Communications Commission) guidelines for language or content for thatmetalstation.com with it being online, there are still some rules and guidelines. There is a cost to host the website and there are streamlicensing fees.

Green admitted it costs roughly $4,200 a year to run the station with hosting fees and ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) costs. The deejays are on a volunteer basis.

“He’s been a lifesaver for the station because there have been times while we’ve been doing this that my financial situation hasn’t been the best,” Green said. “There have been times I’ve had to ask Mike to cover a month and he’s been a lifeline for the station.”

The good news is last month the station made enough money to cover those bills. That Metal Station’s goal isn’t to make lots of money, instead it’s to get the metal message out there and help people along the way.

“We collect money and donate to charities,” Green said. “We recently did the ‘Big Box of Metal’ and donate to hurricane relief and we’ve got licensing to pay for and stuff like that, so that’s what it’s about. We donated $5 for every ticket purchased to hurricane relief and it might not add up to a lot, but it’s the little bit you do to help people that I feel makes the world better. That’s what the station is about; it’s about family and helping each other and passionate people.”

Another upcoming promotion is going to raise money to purchase instruments for kids in schools to help promote the power of music.

They also like to promote up-and-coming bands to get their music out there. Local metal bands that would like to get their music heard are urged to send it in. Email it to djmetalmike1970@gmail.com, visit the Metal Mike Show Facebook page, That Metal Station Facebook page, or email devilmusicradio@gmail.com.

“We try to help out local bands,” Mike said. “We take open submissions all the time. We get so much music sent to us by bands and record companies trying to push their bands.

“I don’t just play all the classics or established bands. I play local metal bands, too — As Earth Shatters, Some Kinda Khaos, Black Fast and others.”

It’s that power to help and the passion to bring metal to the masses that makes this a perfect fit for Mike and Chris Tyler. Mike gets to hang out with his brother Dave, aka Scapegoat, and his buddy Dave Luedke, aka Dirty Dave, among others and talk music out of his house and people listen. It doesn’t get better than that.

“I have a friend from Australia, Adam Marshall, who literally has a shirt with my name on it,” Mike said. “That’s just so surreal to me. That’s great, but it’s not why I do it. I do it for the music. I get to sit around in my kitchen, drink beer and talk to my buddies about metal and music. I’m doing the same thing I’ve always done, but people listen and are entertained by it.

“Just joining That Metal Station has changed my life. And I want to do what I can to keep it alive. I just want to help out with what I can and make it as big as humanly possible.”

thatmetalstation.com

