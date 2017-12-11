Brinkmann employees donate $28,000 to support dog organization

Brinkmann Constructors’ annual employee charity initiative, BECAUSE (Brinkmann Employees Care About United Service Efforts), has raised $28,000 for Got Your Six Support Dogs, an organization that provides specially trained support dogs to veterans and first responders at no cost to them.

BECAUSE committee members presented a check this week to Executive Director Nicole Lanahan and Board Secretary Kelly Felax, both of Got Your Six Support Dogs, at one of Brinkmann’s job sites. The donation will be used to cover the cost of training and care of additional service dogs.

“Got Your Six is extremely grateful to the employees of Brinkmann Constructors for making us the focus of their BECAUSE initiative,” Lanahan said. “These funds will go a long way to ensuring we can provide services to the veterans and first responders nationwide who suffer from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). We are honored that Brinkmann has joined us in our efforts to help those who have sacrificed lead a better and more fulfilling life.”

“Got Your Six is an amazing organization that does so much to help our veterans and first responders with post-traumatic stress by providing service dogs specially trained just for them,” said Matt Funk, BECAUSE team member and director of preconstruction at Brinkmann Constructors. “We are proud of what our employees have done to benefit Got Your Six and in honoring our heroes.”

For more information or to donate, visit GotYourSixSupportDogs.org.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter